Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejects news report on KL Summit as speculative, misleading and self- contradictory

December 23, 2019

Islamabad, December 23, 2019 (PPI-OT): In response to a question regarding a news report on KL Summit published in a local English newspaper today, based on “opinions” by unnamed officials, the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the report as speculative, misleading and self-contradictory. The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the news report betrayed lack of understanding of the exhaustive consultations process involved in important policy decisions and overlooked the extensive diplomatic outreach at multiple levels undertaken on this subject. The insinuation of any gap between various offices is firmly rejected.

