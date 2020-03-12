March 12, 2020

Islamabad, March 12, 2020 (PPI-OT):Ministry of Human Rights and Daewoo Bus service collaborates on Child Abuse Awareness Campaign. A ceremony will be held at Ministry of Human Rights on 18th March to inaugurate this awareness campaign. This event will attended by Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari, Foreign dignitaries officers of Ministry of Human Rights and administration of Daewoo Bus Service. Under this campaign, awareness messages on child abuse will be painted on Daewoo Buses.

