April 24, 2020

Islamabad, April 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ministry of Human Rights develops a video with sign languages for people with disabilities to create public awareness on Coronavirus. Ministry of Human Rights is committed to making COVID19 information and guidelines accessible to every segment of the population. Ministry of Human Rights has developed this video in sign language to create awareness amongst those with hearing impairments. The video is publicly available on official accounts of Ministry of Human Rights on twitter and Facebook Page.

