Ministry of Human Rights launching its Aaghai Film Series

August 10, 2020

Islamabad, August 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ministry of Human Rights is launching its Aaghai Film Series developed in collaboration with SOCFilms with a short film on the importance of registering an FIR and how to go through the process. The movie can be watched live today at 6:00 p.m. at facebook.com/mohrpak .This film is being shown under film festival Reels for Rights organised by Ministry of Human Rights.

For more information, contact:
Principal Information Officer,
Press Information Department (PID)
Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324
Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326
Email: piopid@gmail.com
Website: www.pid.gov.pk

