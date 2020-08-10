Ministry of Human Rights launching its Aaghai Film Series

August 10, 2020

Islamabad, August 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ministry of Human Rights is launching its Aaghai Film Series developed in collaboration with SOCFilms with a short film on the importance of registering an FIR and how to go through the process. The movie can be watched live today at 6:00 p.m. at facebook.com/mohrpak .This film is being shown under film festival Reels for Rights organised by Ministry of Human Rights.

