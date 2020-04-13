April 13, 2020

Islamabad, April 13, 2020 (PPI-OT):Ministry of Human Rights announced last week to help victims of domestic violence and abuse during lockdown through its helpline 1099. Ministry of Human Rights received 162 complaints on its helpline till 10th April, 2020 from all over Pakistan. The complaints were related to food, financial help and health facilities which were provided relevant information and guided about relevant other help lines. There was no specific call related to domestic violence due to lock down.

