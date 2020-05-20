Ministry of Interior cautions against SOPs violations on Jumma Tul Wida, Shab-e-Qadar prayers

May 20, 2020

Islamabad, May 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ministry of Interior on Wednesday cautioned the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) of violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasions of Jumma tul Wida and Shab-e-Qadar. The NCOC meeting headed by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar discussed the management of Juma tul Wida, Yom ul Quds, Eid Namaz and standard operating procedures (SOPs), proposal for resumption of outbound flights, types and usages of ventilators and Epidemic Curve chart.

Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah informed the forum that certain violations had occurred in different districts on Yom-e-Ali where certain dignitaries had lead the processions though the provinces had agreed to not hold any procession. The ulemas had also announced to fully observe the occasions of Jumma tul Wida and Shab-e-Qadr. He added that earlier there was 90 percent compliance of SOPs whereas at the moment there was no abidance of the guidelines.

Shah noted that efforts be made to ensure the implementation of SOPs without resorting to force to maintain peace and stability. He urged to convince ulemas for following the religious SOPs in the larger interest of the nation. Chief Secretaries of the provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir appraised the Forum on the measures taken to manage mass congregations on Eid prayers and also to contain processions on Youm-ul-Quds.

Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jami briefed the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that Civil Aviation was bearing over Rs 2 billion losses per week due to closure of airspace since March 21. The Aviation secretary told the Forum that special flights organized by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would arrive today whereas inbound flights and airports were following the SOPs. He added that there was no issue with the outbound flight operations as it would help recover the economic losses faced by the sector as the flying clubs were also going into loss.

