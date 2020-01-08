Ministry of IT and Telecom initiates comprehensive 5G planning in Pakistan forms committee on 5G technology

January 8, 2020

Islamabad, January 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has constituted Advisory Committee for 5G Planning in Pakistan (5G Pakistan Plan Committee) to define a roadmap and finalize recommendations for 5G Technology readiness in Pakistan.

The Committee will develop strategic plan and roadmap for 5G technology in Pakistan with the formulation of working groups for 5G Spectrum Management, telecom infrastructure development, telecom regulations review including health and safety and 5G applications and use cases.

The Committee comprises members from Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, PTA, Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), PM Office SRIU (Strategic Reforms Implementation Unit), PM Taskforce on IT and Telecom, academia, Cellular Mobile Operators and Telecom vendors.

