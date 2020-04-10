Ministry of IT formulates draft personal data protection bill 2020

April 10, 2020

Islamabad, April 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): On the direction of Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, officials of the Ministry of IT have formulated the Draft Personal Data Protection Bill 2020 as privacy of personal data of an individual has become more relevant and important than ever before because of increasing use of ICT services in view of pandemic (COVID-19).

In order to promote a broader collaborative process, MoITT has placed the draft Bill on its website for public opinion. Ministry of IT and Telecom invites all the stakeholders to share their feedback on the aforesaid bill for further enhancements. The bill is available to download from Ministry of IT’s official website. Stakeholders can share their feedback via email at info@moitt.gov.pk.

