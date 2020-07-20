Minor boy bitten by dog in face

July 20, 2020

Larkana:A five-year old boy, Hur Hyder, son of Waheed Abro, was injured when a stray dog bit him in the face in Ranwat Khan Abro village of Bakrani taluka on Monday.

He was rushed to the Casualty of the Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Larkana, for treatment and further management as the Taluka Headquarter Hospital of Bakrani has neither emergency treatment facilities nor Anti-Rabi Vaccine (ARV).

His brother Adeel Abro told newsmen that Hur was playing outside the home when he was suddenly attacked by a pye dog and was bitten in the face due to which he was bleeding. He said the boy was rushed to the local hospital which referred him to the Larkana as the requisite treatment facilities are unavailable there. The bitten boy was provided ARV vaccine after dressing the wound at the CMCH.

