Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has expressed hope that the future government will focus on addressing the basic problems in the country including economic reforms.

He was addressing a seminar 'Political Participation and Empowerment of Youth, Women, Transgender and Cultural Minorities' in Lahore today.

He said the caretaker government has been consistent from the day one that elections would be held on the date given by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He emphasized that minorities are enjoying equal rights in Pakistan and are playing an active role in strengthening Pakistan.

He highlighted the importance of youth, women and transgender towards development of the country.