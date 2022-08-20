Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Punjab Governor

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said minorities are enjoying equal rights in Pakistan.

Talking to the Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan, Albert Ilsaas in Lahore on Saturday, he said Pakistani women are also working side by side with men in every sector and the government has established universities for their empowerment. Talking about bilateral relationship between the two countries, the Governor emphasized on the need to increase Pakistani exports to Norway in different sectors, including textile.