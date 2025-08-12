Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Owais Qadir Shah emphasized the importance of protecting minority rights and strengthening national unity on Minority Day. He praised the services and loyalty of minorities to the country and termed their role a source of national pride.
Owais Qadir Shah reiterated the Sindh Assembly’s commitment to protecting minority rights through important legislation. He mentioned the formation of a dedicated parliamentary group in the Assembly that will focus on safeguarding the interests of minorities.
The Speaker reiterated the constitutional guarantee of equal rights for all Pakistani citizens. He said that the provincial government and the Assembly are committed to the development and empowerment of minority communities. Owais Qadir Shah expressed his commitment to continuous efforts for the welfare of minorities under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.