Minority Day observes by Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department Punjab

August 11, 2020

Lahore, August 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department Punjab organized a grand ceremony on the eve of international minority day at Governor House Lahore on Tuesday. Provincial Minister for HR and MA Ejaz Alam Augustine, MPA / Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Mahindra Pal Singh, MPA Haroon Imran, MPA Peter Gill, senior leaders of PTI, religious minorities and eminent personalities from different faith were also present on the occasion.

In his address, the minister Ijaz Alam Augustine said that August 11 reminds us the historic speech of the great leader Quaid-e-Azam in which he said that you are free to go your temples, You are completely free to visit your mosques or any other places of worship in the state of Pakistan while all the International Days of Religious Minorities are being celebrated with full vigour under the PTI regime which were not seen in the past.

He said that the commendable services of religious minorities, along with their Muslim brothers are a glorious chapter in the history of the independence movement of Pakistan. Religious minorities have given a considerable contribution in different fields of the society including health, education and social welfare. Minister further said that morality and human rights are an essential component of every religion and today’s ceremony will spread the message of unity and harmony. He said that the Minority Day is a day to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by remembering his speech and great sacrifices of non-Muslim communities of Pakistan.

There is no doubt that since the PTI government came to power, religious minorities celebrated their festivals at the official level with complete freedom, while first time in Pakistan’s history, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Governor of Punjab attended all festivals to show solidarity among minorities.

All religious communities should stay united and promote interfaith harmony, creating unity, peace, equity and justice in this society, he concluded. Other speakers in their remarks said that since the formation of Pakistan, minorities contributed in every sphere of life and their political involvement was also worth appreciating. The day is dedicated to the minorities, who played their constructive role in Pakistan Movement. Secretary HR and MA and officials of the department along with relevant persons also present in the ceremony.

