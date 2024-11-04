Srinagar: The Mirwaiz family is in mourning following the death of Mohammad Ahmad Shah, son of the esteemed Islamic scholar Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah. The community and family members are preparing to honor his life and contributions with absentia funeral prayers scheduled to be held at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mohammad Ahmad Shah passed away in Islamabad due to a brief illness. The funeral prayers are set for Monday, November 4, at 1:00 pm. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, along with other family members, will receive condolences at the Mirwaiz Manzil in Nigeen. Shah was highly respected in the local community and recognized for his significant role in Kashmir’s religious and cultural spheres.
The Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) has already held a condolence meeting at Mirwaiz Manzil to celebrate Shah’s lifelong commitment to public service and his contributions to Islamic education. His work included the notable “Tafsir Bayaan al-Furqan,” a series of interpretations of the Quran that reached a wide audience through radio broadcasts. The AAC, along with other community members, extended their deepest sympathies to the Mirwaiz family, highlighting the profound impact of Shah’s religious teachings.
