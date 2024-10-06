Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has advocated for India and Pakistan to seize the opportunity for meaningful dialogue at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, aiming to improve bilateral relations. According to Kashmir Media Service, India has confirmed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the SCO meeting in Pakistan this mid-October, marking the first visit by an Indian external affairs minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years. Mirwaiz emphasized the significance of this summit as a pivotal moment for both nations to “break the ice and engage constructively.” Further support for this initiative came from Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference, who expressed optimism about the potential for discussions on critical economic and bilateral matters during the summit. He highlighted the importance of addressing these issues for regional stability and prosperity.
