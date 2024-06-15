Srinagar, On the eve of Eid-ul-Adha, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, conveyed heartfelt greetings to the Muslim world, emphasizing the spirit of sacrifice and the current challenges faced by the residents of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement from Srinagar, Mirwaiz expressed that the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha in IIOJK comes at a time when the region is experiencing “extremely difficult circumstances.” He highlighted the importance of adhering to the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah as the path towards resolution.
Mirwaiz also reflected on the historic sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son Prophet Ismail (AS), which he described as a source of perpetual inspiration for humanity. He emphasized the need for the Islamic community to foster a spirit of sacrifice and altruism, particularly during such trying times.
Urging simplicity in the Eid celebrations, Mirwaiz called on the community to support the underprivileged and needy, thereby embodying the true spirit of the holiday and seeking divine satisfaction.
