Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, today announced that Hurriyat is regrouping and rethinking its strategies to work towards a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report, his remarks came during the inauguration of a new business venture in the Gojwara area of old Srinagar.
During the event, Mirwaiz highlighted the significance of a recent meeting of the Hurriyat Conference-the first in five years-where many members reunited, although many still remain incarcerated.
The APHC leader clearly distinguished between civic issues-such as road infrastructure, drinking water, and electricity-and the broader political problem that requires a peaceful resolution.