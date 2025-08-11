Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan and Milli Yakjehti Council spokesperson Dr. Younus Danish condemned mixed music programs, terming them a violation of Islamic teachings, Eastern customs, and cultural traditions. He argued that such programs contradict Pakistan’s Islamic foundations and promote immodesty and inappropriate mingling among youth.
Dr. Danish also condemned an incident at a recent music program in Hyderabad’s Rani Bagh where women were allegedly harassed. He termed the program a shameful attack on Islamic principles, Eastern traditions, and cultural heritage, saying such gatherings corrupt society and cause moral decay. He added that women’s marathons are against Islamic beliefs, the concept of veiling (purdah), and standards of modesty.
While advocating for women’s access to education, healthcare, and development, Dr. Danish rejected the promotion of Western customs and displays of immodesty under the guise of progress. He emphasized that Independence Day celebrations should be based on Islamic teachings and national unity. He condemned Western-style programs and the portrayal of women in un-Islamic contexts.
He demanded the Sindh government and district administration ban mixed-gender and “immoral” events during Independence Day celebrations, cancel the marathon, prosecute those responsible for the Rani Bagh incident and program organizers, and divert public resources towards educational, welfare, and constructive activities.