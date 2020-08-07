ML-I railway project to strengthen ties between Pakistan and China: Sheikh Rasheed

August 7, 2020

Islamabad, August 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says ML-I railway project will further strengthen relationship between Pakistan and China. Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Islamabad on Friday, he said the project will be the first step toward modern railway system in Pakistan that will also bring economic development to the country.

The Minister said a new railway track of 1872 kilometre will be constructed between Karachi and Peshawar at an estimated cost of 6.8 billion dollars. He said the project will provide direct or indirect job opportunities to one hundred and fifty thousand people. Felicitating over approval of Pakistan’s historic railway project ML-1 under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor framework.

