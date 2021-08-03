MMU condemns continued house arrest of Mirwaiz 

Srinagar, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), apex body of valley’s socio religious organizations, has expressed deep concern over the continued house detention of its patron, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, at his residence since August 04, 2019 by the authorities. According to Kashmir Media Service, the MMU held an important meeting in Srinagar which was chaired by Grand Mufti IIOJK, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, and attended by all leading ulemas and religious figures of the valley.

A resolution passed unanimously by the participating expressed deep concern over the continue house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for the last two years. The members strongly condemned this dictatorial act of keeping Mirwaiz under illegal and arbitrary detention by the authorities, and registered their outrage and resentment against it. They declared that all Imams of mosques, Khanqahs and Imambargahs and preachers of IIOJK in their Friday Khutbas on Friday (August 6, 2021) will raise their voice against the injustice towards the religious head of the territory of keeping him under arbitrary detention.

The meeting once again called upon the authorities to immediately end house detention of Mirwaiz and allow him to resume his responsibilities that the institution of Mirwaiz entails, including resumption of majlis-e-waz-o-Tableeg at the Central Jamia Masjid Srinagar, as Covid-19 cases have now significantly come down and day-to-day activities of life mostly resumed.

This meeting also asked the authorities that Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Asar-e-Sharif Dargah Hazratbal, and other central religious places should now be allowed to be open for Friday prayers, in view of the considerable decline in Covid-19 cases.

Participants of the meeting also took cognizance of the grave issue of rising cases of suicide and drug abuse taking root in the society especially among the youth, and expressed deep concern over it. It was decided that a campaign to make people aware about the Islamic view on these menaces and its impact on family and social life will be pursued in vigorously in sermons and religious and social gatherings.

The meeting also appealed to the people of IIOJK that on the arrival of the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram, they should be alert and continue to guard and uphold the strong bond of Shia-Sunni unity at all levels and beware of anti-unity elements and agencies who work to create disharmony and drive a wedge to serve their interests.

Those who participated in the crucial meet included Maulana Showkat Hussain Keng, Agha Mujtaba Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Mufti Muhammad Yaqub Baba Al-Madani, Maulana Khurshid Ahmad Qanungo, Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Nazki, Mufti Ijaz Hassan Bandey Qasmi, Prof. Muhammad Tayyab Kamli, Mufti Syed Ahmad Bukhari, Maulana Syed Ali Akbar, Mufti Mudassir Ahmad Qadri, Mufti Muhammad Humayun Mir, Maulana Pir Rahmatullah, Agha Syed Yusuf, Maulana Latif Ahmad Bukhari, Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon, Mufti Muhammad Dawood, Maulana Noorani Naqshbandi, Prof. Muhammad Yasin Kirmani, Maulana Sheikh Feroz Hamdani, Maulana Muhammad Amin, Mr. Abdul Khaliq Hanifi, and Maulana MS Rehman Shams.

