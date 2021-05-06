MNA Riaz Fatyana chairs 49th meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice

Islamabad, May 06, 2021 (PPI-OT): 49th meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice was held today under the Chairmanship of Mr. Riaz Fatyana, MNA at 02:00 P.M. in Committee Room No. 7, (4th Floor), Parliament House, Islamabad. The meeting started with recitation from the Holy Quran then, the Committee decided to proceed with the agenda.

The Committee considered the Bill, The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trail) Bill, 2021 (Ordinance No. XVII of 2020) (Govt. Bill); after detailed deliberations the Committee deferred the same till next meeting. Due to paucity of time the Committee did not considered the Bills, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Ordinance No. XVII of 2020) (Section 375) (Govt. Bill) and the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Ordinance No. V of 2021) (Govt. Bill).

The Committee also deferred the agenda item (05), i.e. response and recovery of missing and abducted children. The Committee considered the Bill, The Unani, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Practitioners (Amendment) Bill, 2020. After detailed deliberations the Committee deferred the same till next meeting with directions to seek opinion of the HEC as well the Ministry of health and all other stake holders, within two weeks. Hon. Members/MNAs Mr. Atta Ullah, Mr. Lal Chand, Ms. Kishwar Zehra, Ms. Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Mr. Junaid Akbar, Ms. Shunila Ruth, Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Dr. Nafeesa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mr. Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Syed Hussain Tariq, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Minister for Law and Justice, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, representatives of Ministry of Health, along with their staff attended the meeting.

