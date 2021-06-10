Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Teamup signs business deal

Karachi, June 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL), the largest digital bank in Pakistan and Teamup, a leading incubation and acceleration platform, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding at a ceremony attended by key personnel from both organizations. Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO MMBL and Zouhair Khaliq, co-founder Teamup, signed the MoU to open avenues for collaboration between the two parties. Both parties hope to leverage each other’s network of strategic partners and knowledge experts to promote growth, innovation, financial inclusion, and digitalization in the startup ecosystem.

Both organizations are keen to leverage their respective institutional expertise to design financial products tailored for startup needs. There will be a special focus on introducing programs to facilitate women entrepreneurs in gaining access to finance and for upskilling them to bring them at par with male entrepreneurs. Both parties will conduct events including seminars, workshops, and networking events for the development of new projects.

