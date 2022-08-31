Lahore, August 31, 2022 (PPI-OT):On 27th August, 2022 at 900 Hours, The Superintendent Police (Security) II, Security Division and Liaison Officer / Coordinator, Lahore High Court, Lahore office conducted a Mock Exercise at the Punjab Judicial Academy, Lahore. The Mock Exercise so conducted was a rehearsal to avoid and control situation in case of Terrorist Attack, along with the contingent of Superintendent Police (Security) II, Rescue 1122, CTD, Traffic Warden, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, and Fire Brigade participated in the Mock Exercise.

The Exercise was witnessed by the Hon’ble Acting Director General, Punjab Judicial Academy, Lahore along with Additional Director, Punjab Judicial Academy and other officers of the Academy. Speaking at the occasion the Acting Director General Punjab Judicial Academy Mr. Ashtar Abbas appreciated the efforts of all the Department that took part in the Mock Exercise and congratulated them for their successful exercise.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Judicial Academy

15 – Fane Road Lahore

Email: info@pja.gov.pk

PABX. No: 042-99214055-8

Website: https://pja.gov.pk/