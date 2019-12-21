Moderate to Dense Fog likely to persists in plain areas of the country during the coming days

December 20, 2019

Islamabad, December 20, 2019 (PPI-OT): Met. Office has predicted that foggy conditions in plain areas of the country are likely to persist during the coming days (including weekends and the next week). Particularly parts of Punjab (Lahore, Gujranawala, Sargodha, Sialkot, T.T Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar) and upper Sindh are going to remain in the grip of dense to moderate fog during morning and night.

Day temperatures of plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh are also likely to remain below normal. (02-04°C).

Frost is likely to be observed in the Pothohar region in coming days.

