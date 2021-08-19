Modern technology to end rigging in next elections: Shibli

Islamabad, August 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz has stressed the need for introducing modern technology to end rigging in next elections. Talking to a private television channel he said the government is determined to implement the electronic voting system in the next general elections but the opposition is not supporting the PTI for installing electronic voting machine (EVM), in the election offices.

Shibli Faraz said the political parties always express reservations over the elections and level allegations against the winning party. He said to avoid this situation, it is imperative to use the electronic machine at polling stations for voting. He urged the Opposition to come forward and support the incumbent government to introduce EVM system in the country.

