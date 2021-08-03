Modernization of agriculture, livestock sectors inevitable for prosperity of country: President

Islamabad, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):President Dr. Arif Alvi has said modernization of agriculture and livestock sectors is inevitable for the progress and prosperity of the country. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Green Tractor Scheme in Quetta on Tuesday, he said that the scheme will benefit the farmers of the province. The President said the present government has put the country and provinces on the path of swift progress. He said that the present government believes in policy making with the consultation of all stakeholders.

The President said that the present government is taking concrete steps for eradication of corruption from the country. Our Quetta correspondent reports that under the Green Tractors Scheme one thousand tractors will be provided to the farmers of Balochistan on subsidized rates.

