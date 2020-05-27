Modi Government fanning Hindutva mindset in India: FM Qureshi

May 27, 2020

Islamabad, May 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Modi government is fanning Hindutva mindset in India after burying the secularism. In a statement, he said India is resorting to different tactics against its neighbours to divert world attention from its domestic situation where the people are protesting over bad economic situation and the way Covid-19 was handled.

The Foreign Minister said voices are rising within India against the controversial legislation introduced by the Modi government. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India is interfering in Balochistan and now it has resorted to the same act in Ladakh. He said China has always demonstrated peace and patience.

He warned that illegal constructions in the disputed territory on the part of India could have serious consequences for regional peace and security. The Foreign Minister said India has also issues with Nepal as well as it never misses any opportunity to create obstacles in the way of Afghan peace process.

