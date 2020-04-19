Modi Government targeting Muslims to divert backlash over COVID-19 policy: Prime Minister
Islamabad, April 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan says deliberate and violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi government to divert the backlash over its COVID-19 policy is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany. In a tweet, he said this has left thousands stranded and hungry and is yet more proof of the racist Hindutva supremacist ideology of Modi government.
