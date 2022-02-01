Modi govt. bans TV channel, Kerala High Court stays order 

Thiruvananthapuram, February 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Hours after India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting refused to renew the license of Malayalam news channel Media One TV, leading to a ban on transmission of the channel, the Kerala High Court also stayed implementation of the ministry’s order for two days.

Media One TV had applied for broadcast permissions to be renewed from September 30, 2021 to September 29, 2031 but the ministry denied its application citing “security reasons”. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the ban imposed on transmission of the channel. In a Facebook post, he said, “There should be room in the public sphere for diverse opinions. Otherwise, democracy itself will be in jeopardy.”

Indian Union Muslim League MLA MK Muneer also decried the ban. “I and B ministry’s decision to revoke the license of Media One is arbitrary and highly condemnable. This is silencing of critical voices. GoI must remove the ban ASAP!” he wrote on Twitter. MediaOne TV has the backing of Muslim organisation Jamaat-e-Islami. The ban on its broadcast has been stayed by Justice N Nagaresh until next hearing tomorrow (Wednesday).

