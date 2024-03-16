Modi govt outlaws 2 more pro-freedom parties in IIOJK

Srinagar: Modi-led Indian government continuing to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle by banning pro-freedom parties in occupied Jammu and Kahsmir has outlawed two more organizations, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, as well as extending ban on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front for another five years.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Saturday, the JKLF headed by jailed leader Muhammad Yasin Malik was first banned in March 2019.

Indian Home Minister taking to X said, “The Modi government has declared the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front as an unlawful Association for a further period of five years."

In another tweet, he said, the MHA [Ministry of Home Affairs] has declared Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League as unlawful associations for five years.

He said the banned outfits continue to engage in pro-freedom activities, adding anyone found challenging India’s security, sovereignty and integrity will face harsh legal consequences.

Pertinently, that the Modi government has already outlawed Muslim League, Democratic Freedom Party, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Muslim Conference and Jamaat-e-Islami in the occupied territory for raising the demand to grant right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.