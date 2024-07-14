The move of the Modi-led Indian government to give more powers to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor is aimed at further disempowering Kashmiris.
A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said giving more powers to unelected LG is a clear attempt to undermine the future of democratically elected IIOJK government .
It said empowering unelected LG is another move of the Modi regime to systematically disempower Kashmiris post August 2019 when it repealed Kashmir’s special status and imposed military siege in the territory.
The report said Modi wants to impose Hindutva rule in the occupied territory by enhancing powers of the Lt Governor. NC leader Omar Abdullah in a statement in Srinagar, opposing the move, said IIOJK deserves better than a powerless, rubber stamp Chief Minister, it added.