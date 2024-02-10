Modi regime conspiring to send Yasin Malik to gallows

Islamabad: The Hindutva-inspired Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in India is conspiring to hang illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, for political gains.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is preparing grounds to hang Yasin Malik as was done in the cases of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru. It said Modi wants to make the Kashmiri leader a scapegoat to stage a comeback in the 2024 elections in India.

The report pointed out that Modi can go to any extent to achieve victory in the coming general elections. It said Modi’s apartheid regime wants to kill every Kashmiri who refuses to accept the Indian narrative on Kashmir and is punishing Yasin Malik for refusing to toe its line in the occupied territory.

The KMS report maintained that the BJP government is using the judiciary to silence the voices of dissenting Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders. It lamented that the Indian judiciary bypasses all the principles of law and justice when it comes to convicting the Kashmiris. The RSS-backed Indian regime has resorted to implicating Hurriyat leadership in fictitious and politically-motivated cases to suppress their voice, it added.

The report said the Modi regime is brazenly violating the Geneva Convention on prisoners’ rights in occupied Kashmir. The UN and other world rights bodies must take cognizance of the plight of Yasin Malik and other illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, it said, adding that the fascist regime of India must be stopped from its genocidal policy against Kashmiri people.

The JKLF chief was arrested in March 2019 in false cases registered against him and remains presently lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail. He was sentenced to life by a special court of India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi on May 25, 2022, in a false case. Earlier on May 10 that year, having noticed the bias of the Indian judiciary, Yasin Malik refused to defend the charges against him in the NIA court.

On May 26, 2023, the NIA moved the Delhi High Court seeking the death penalty for the JKLF Chairman. The court will conduct a hearing of the case on Wednesday (February 14).

It is widely believed that in order to win 2024 general elections, the Modi government wants to accord the death penalty to Yasin Malik in a fake case filed against him decades ago.