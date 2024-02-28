Modi regime extends ban on IIOJK Jamat-e-Islami for another five years

SRINAGAR: The Narendra Modi led Hindutva government of India has extended ban on Jamat-e-Islami in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for five years.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Wednesday, the Modi government had first banned Jamaat-e-Islami for five years on 28 February 2019 on the charges of supporting the freedom movement and pro-freedom groups in IIOJK. Indian police and troops has so far arrested over hundreds of its leaders and activists besides snatching properties and other assets linked to the party. The Jamaat-e-Islami had been playing important role for decades in the ongoing struggle in IIOJK for granting the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination.

The extension in ban for five years was today announced by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on X. He said that the organisation was found continuing its anti-India activities, adding, “Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures”.

It is worth noting that the Modi’s Hindutva government has already banned All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Democratic Freedom Party, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Dukhtaran-e-Millat in the occupied territory for their important role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement.