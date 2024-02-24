Modi regime subjecting Hurriyat leaders to political vendetta by prolonging their illegal detention: APHC

Srinagar: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly denounced the continued illegal detentions of Hurriyat leaders and activists on false charges in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the RSS-backed Hindutva government of India was subjecting the Hurriyet leaders and activists including women to the worst kind of political vengeance for their rightful political beliefs and their just stance on the Kashmir dispute.

He said that these detainees, who had been arrested by India’s notorious agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in last several years and presently lodged in Indian and IIOJK jails including the New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, have been implicated in fabricated cases.

He said that the Hurriyat leaders and activists were being denied even basic facilities including medical care due to which their health condition have deteriorated. He deplored that the Modi regime was using its judiciary as a tool to keep the Kashmiri political prisoners behind the bars for life.

He said that the Kashmir people were being subjected to extreme repression for demanding their birthright, the right to self-determination.The spokesman pointed out that all the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists detained in jails were political prisoners, and, therefore, it was the responsibility of the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the miserable plight of these detainees.

He made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and that peace and stability could not be established in the region till resolving the dispute in line with the resolutions of the United Nations and the wishes of the Kashmiris.The APHC spokesman further said that the Kashmiri people were determined to carry forward their freedom struggle and the mission of their martyrs despite facing the worst kind of Indian state terrorism.