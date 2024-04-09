Modi regime targeting PDP for speaking against oppression after Article 370 abrogation: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has said that the Modi regime is specifically targeting her party for speaking against oppression following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mufti made these remarks during a visit to her father’s grave in Srinagar. She alleged that PDP leaders were coerced or enticed to break away from the party.

Despite facing difficulties, Mufti remained resolute against oppression and believes that her voice in Parliament would unveil the true situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including Ladakh.

Emphasizing the importance of people’s support, she pledged to continue advocating against oppression. Mufti will be contesting against candidates from National Conference, Democratic Progressive Azad Party, and Apni Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for the Islamabad-Rajouri seat.