Modi urged to shun Mulish attitude over Kashmir issue 

February 26, 2020

Islamabad, February 26, 2020 (PPI-OT):Zahid Ashraf, Vice Chairman of J and K Students and Youth Forum has called upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shun his mulish attitude as he could never be able to sweep the explosive Kashmir issue under the carpet.

Zahid Ashraf in a statement said that despite Modi’s supplications, his patron Trump went public about the reality of the Kashmir knot in his press talk. He said that Trump’s candid statement on Kashmir should serve the Modi regime as an eye opener, making it abundantly clear that in 21st century it would only be naive to think that fundamental political rights and freedoms could be usurped through suppression.

