Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has sharply criticized the Modi government for its anti-people policies, which he says have exacerbated the suffering of the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing party workers at Kapran, Dooru in South Kashmir’s Islamabad district, Mir highlighted that IIOJK is the worst hit in terms of development, economy, politics, and employment. He emphasized that following the illegal abrogation of the territory’s special status, nothing has improved on the ground.
The Congress leader said that New Dehli has failed to fulfill its promises to the public after the reorganization and downgrading of IIOJK. ‘It is apparent that J and K has been pushed towards darkness,’ Mir said, adding that the claims of development and peace in the occupied territory are contrary to the reality on the ground.
Mir expressed deep concern over the extreme unemployment, rising prices of essential goods, poor electricity supply, and various other local developmental issues. He held the BJP-led Indian government responsible for these failures, adding, ‘This neglect has led to a sense of disappointment and isolation among the populace’.