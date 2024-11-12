New Delhi: A former Indian Judge has criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is employing divisive tactics in his political agenda that have exacerbated tensions between Hindus and Muslims.
According to Kashmir Media Service, former Indian Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju in a post on X wrote that Modi’s politics had been centered on fostering communal violence and hatred, particularly against Muslim and Christian communities in India.
Markandey Katju, who also served as Chairman of the Press Council of India, raised concerns over the rising religious intolerance and instances of violence occurring under Modi’s administration.
The remarks have sparked significant debate across the political spectrum, with experts suggesting that Modi’s administration has allowed communal disharmony to grow, resulting in increased attacks on religious minorities.
The post Modi’s Policies Accused of Spreading Communal Violence Across India: Former Indian Judge. appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.