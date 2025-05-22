The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Universities, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has declared that Modi government’s Hindutva policies pose a threat to peace in South Asia.
He stated that India attacked Pakistan under the guise of a false flag operation in occupied Kashmir, which is strongly condemned.
Speaking at the foundation stonelaying ceremony of the Chhota Galla Campus of the University of Poonch in Rawalakot, the President of Azad Kashmir said that the Pakistan Armed Forces thwarted India’s military aggression, and the nation salutes the armed forces for this success. He assured the people of occupied Kashmir that Azad Kashmir will provide full support in their struggle for freedom.
Vice Chancellor of the University of Poonch, Professor Dr. Zakria Zakir, provided details about the Chhota Galla Campus project. The project is expected to be completed by August 2026 at a cost of 3.5 billion rupees, leading to advancements in academic and research activities.
The President of Azad Kashmir also highlighted the government’s investment in promoting higher education. There are six public sector universities in Azad Kashmir, where thousands of students are receiving quality education.
The event was attended by former President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Member of Assembly Sardar Hassan Ibrahim Khan, and other dignitaries. The President of Azad Kashmir also thanked the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and the Chhota Galla community for their cooperation in making this project possible.