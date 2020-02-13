Mohammed Mian Soomro chaired meeting to review progress in privatization 

February 12, 2020

Islamabad, February 12, 2020 (PPI-OT):Federal Minister/Chairman Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro chaired a meeting to review progress made so far in the privatization of selected PSEs. Transaction managers, consultants and senior officials of the Ministry attended the meeting. Federal Minister was briefed about the current status of various entities to be privatized; these included power, financial, insurance, industrial and real estate sectors.

Federal Minister directed the concerned to address various legal and administrative issues faced in the privatization of subject entities. Minister for Privatization weekly chairs the review meeting to monitor the progress and discuss the issues faced in the process. Federal Minister directed to take those issues up with concerned Ministries/Divisions and departments and move towards timely completion of privatization process.

