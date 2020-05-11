MOHR took several initiatives to protect rights of transgenders

May 11, 2020

Islamabad, May 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ministry of Human Rights took several initiatives to protect rights of transgenders in Pakistan. These initiatives include Transgender Act and formulation of its rules through national consultation. A national committee has been established for implementation of Transgender Act. Ministry of Human Rights also ensured availability of instructions in English and Urdu for police training to protect transgender rights.

Ministry of Human Rights also organised several workshops for protection of transgenders from HIV and disgrace. The process of consultation has been started on mechanism of sending complaints to centres established to protect transgender s rights. Ministry of Human Rights also arranged several consultation sessions with NADRA, Ministry of Health and universities across Pakistan to create public awareness.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts