Mohsin briefs Maryam Nawaz regarding development projects

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi met designated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at Raiwand Lahore today.

Felicitating her on her nomination, Mohsin Naqvi said being the first elected women Chief Minister of Punjab history is a bright example.

He prayed for her success and expressed hope that she would write a new history of public service in the province. He briefed Maryam Nawaz regarding the development projects in the province.

On this occasion, the designated Punjab Chief Minister appreciated public service rendered by Mohsin Naqvi as Caretaker Chief Minister and assured him that she will continue work on the ongoing public interest projects, initiated by Mohsin Naqvi.