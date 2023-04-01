Mohsin Naqvi directs to make ‘Mera Pyara’ app functional soon

Islamabad, April 01, 2023 (PPI-OT): Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed to make Punjab Police App ‘Mera Pyara’ functional soon. Chairing a meeting in Lahore today, he said work has begun to launch the App, through which lost children, elders, patients of dementia and schizophrenia will be returned to their families.

The meeting was told that the App would save bio data, finger prints, B-Form and CNIC details of lost persons while DNA tests will also be conducted to match the link. Under the Chief Minister’s direction, a date of lost persons relating to FIRs will be prepared from police stations throughout Punjab.

