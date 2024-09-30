ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that CPEC projects have taken Pakistan-China friendship to new heights.
He stated this during meeting with Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren in Lahore on Sunday.
During the meeting, Interior Minister felicitated him on Chinese National Day. They discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to boost bilateral ties.
Mohsin Naqvi said that under President Xi Jinping’s leadership, China has crossed new milestones of progress.
He said that China is most trusted and loyal friend of Pakistan and its fast paced progress is a role model for all.
Interior Minister said that China’s historical role for strengthening Pakistan’ economy is unforgettable. He said that Pak China friendship will remain intact and strong forever.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Consul General thanked Interior Minister on doing some procedural amendments on Chinese businessmen’s request.
He said that Pakistan is China’s best friend and our cooperation will always continue