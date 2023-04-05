Mohsin Naqvi’s surprise visit to Allied Hospital Faisalabad, complaints of poor hygiene of patients and attendants and complaints of cockroaches

Lahore, April 05, 2023 (PPI-OT):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Allied Hospital today after free flour centers in Faisalabad. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the medical facilities for the patients in the hospital and inspected the sanitation arrangements.

Patients and attendants complained of poor sanitation and cockroaches in the hospital, especially in the kitchen. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his anger over the poor sanitation arrangements and directed to improve the sanitation arrangements. A meeting was held in the committee room of the hospital under the chairmanship of Mohsen Naqvi, in which the affairs of the hospital were reviewed.

Sad to see the cleanliness situation in the hospital, urgent Improvement should be made. Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr. Javed Akram and Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir were also present.

