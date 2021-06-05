MOL Group’s Covid-prevention in numbers: USD 20mn on measures, USD 5mn on support

Budapest, June 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):By the end of the 3rd wave of the pandemic in Central and Eastern Europe, MOL Group implemented extensive preventive measures and invested more than USD 20 mn (HUF 6.1 billion) protecting employees and customers against Covid-19. MOL have provided more than 8,000,000 masks, 14,000,000 gloves, 170,000 litres of disinfectant and nearly 300,000 tests to date for protection and offered vaccination to employees where possible. Beyond its corporate social responsibility commitments and practices, the group donated more than USD 5mn for pandemic-related healthcare support.

“MOL took immediate action to protect employees and customers while ensuring the supply security we are responsible for in many countries. But we have other kind of responsibilities as well, a company like MOL is also responsible for the socio-economic prosperity and well-being of local communities and society as a whole, sometimes taking on roles and tasks normally handled by public authorities. In a crisis, we need to act and use our resources, and extend a helping hand. I am very proud of our member companies, subsidiaries and colleagues who contributed with their skills, capacities and infrastructure, providing resources and support during the crisis. MOL is fully committed, now more than ever before, to support the healthcare, the children, the culture and many other areas that need support in difficult times”- said Jozsef Molnar, CEO of MOL Group.

MOL supported the medical crisis and prevention of infections in Hungary with donations of around USD 1.5mn to many different related causes. In the last year, 33 ventilators were provided to Hungarian hospitals and almost 80,000 litres of hand and surface sanitiser was given to various institutions. In order to support the exceptional efforts of healthcare workers, MOL’s car sharing service, LIMO, was provided as a safe way of getting to work and over 118,000 coffees were given out free of charge at MOL service stations. In Hungary, MOL organised the roll out of vaccinations together with its occupational health partners. Vaccines were offered not only to those who operated critical infrastructures in the Danube Refinery, but also for every employee, irrespective of location. Regular PCR and antigen testing was implemented for all employees; besides prevention, employees continue to be provided with post-Covid screening services.

INA, a Croatian subsidiary of MOL Group donated around USD 500,000 to Croatian health care providers, institutions and NGOs. To date, the company has spent in excess of USD 3.6mn in corporate disease prevention including the purchase of 3 million face masks and 1.5 million pair of gloves.

Slovnaft donated 19 mechanical ventilators worth more than USD 540,000 to Slovak hospitals. Slovnaft also began producing its own disinfectant “Slovnaft hygi Fluid” and donated 33,000 litres, worth about USD 240,000, to social institutions in need; and service station employees gave away more than 61,000 cups of Fresh Corner coffee to paramedics and medical staff. Overall Slovnaft has invested more than USD 6 million to protect employees and customers on protective equipment as ozone generators, plasma air cleaners, air purifiers, sanitizers, tests, face mask and vaccinations against flu and pneumococcus. The company provided regular PCR and antigen testing for its employees.

In the Czech Republic, MOL donated 3 ventilators to hospitals and provided 65.000 coffees for medical staff worth USD 340,000 altogether.

MOL Serbia donated fuel and funds for the purchase of medical equipment in excess of USD 22,000. In order to provide safety for colleagues at headquarters, service stations and fuel depots – MOL Serbia purchased 86,600 masks and 23,760 pair of gloves.

MOL Romania, in order to support the anti-Covid efforts, provided USD 1.3mn in financial support by donating medical equipment to Romanian hospitals.

MOL Pakistan donated USD 20,000 for the establishment of a quarantine centre in Islamabad and supported local communities in its areas of operations with personal protective equipment worth of USD 6,500. The company has taken more than 8,200 Covid tests and spent in excess of USD 240,000 on pandemic related precautionary measures implemented at MOL Pakistan office and field sites.

In order to contribute to effective disease prevention, MOL started to produce sanitizers in Hungary, Croatia and Slovakia at a time when it was in short supply all over the world. In Hungary, MOL transformed one of its windshield-washer production units in one week to produce ethanol-based hand and surface sanitizers. In one year, in Hungary alone, 4.5 mn litres of disinfectants was produced and distributed to institutions playing a key role in the fight against coronavirus (e.g., hospitals, schools, elderly homes, public utilities etc.). These disinfectants are also sold throughout the MOL service stations network.

MOL Group encouraged all employees, via several internal communications campaigns, to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The group also launched an online corporate mental health support service, Mental Hygi, offering help and support to those experiencing difficulties.

Despite the very challenging period since March 2020, MOL Group managed to maintain the region’s energy supply and energy security, operations continued to run throughout this period as business returns to normality with the roll out of vaccinations and as lockdowns are lifted. Efficient Covid-prevention, disciplined OPEX and CAPEX management, previous strategic initiatives and the company’s integrated, resilient business model contributed to the successful performance.

