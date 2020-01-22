National

Monetary Policy Announcement

January 21, 2020

Karachi, January 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP will meet on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at SBP Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy. Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir, will announce the decision of the MPC at a press conference on the same day.

 

For more information, contact:

Chief Spokesman,

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

Central Directorate

I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-111-727-111

Tel: +92-21-39212562

Fax: +92-21-39212433 – 39212436

Email: chief.spokesperson@sbp.org.pk

Website: www.sbp.org.pk

