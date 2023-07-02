Month-long post-Hajj flight operation begins today

Islamabad, July 02, 2023 (PPI-OT): A month-long post-Hajj flight operation begins from Sunday, to bring back nearly 82,000 Hujjaj. Pakistan International Airlines, Airblue, Serene Air, and Saudi Airlines will work together to facilitate the safe return of Pakistani Hujjaj.

A Spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said a total of three flights will depart from Jeddah today, carrying 693 Hujjaj to Karachi, Faisalabad and Islamabad.

The hajj flight operation from Jeddah will culminate on 20th of this month.

