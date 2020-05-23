Moon sighting is no longer complex issue due to latest technology: Fawad

May 23, 2020

Islamabad, May 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has said the moon sighting is no longer a complex issue due to the latest technology. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he regretted that Eid and Ramazan moon sighting have always witnessed a controversy in Pakistan.

He said it was a commitment of the present government to end this controversy. For this purpose, a committee was formed which prepared an Islamic Calendar. He said the Ruet app was also developed which gives the location of the moon. The Minister said the religious festivals should promote unity instead of discord.

