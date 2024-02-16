Moot calls for strengthening disaster preparedness systems in Sindh

KARACHI: The Action against Hunger (ACF) and Cesvi, international non-governmental organizations (INGOs), conducted a one-day advocacy seminar on anticipatory actions and the establishment of shock-responsive social safety nets in Sindh.

This seminar was organized under the ECHO funded project "Strengthening Disaster Preparedness Systems in Sindh" and held in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh, and Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The primary objectives of the seminar were to advocate for the inclusion of anticipatory action triggers in the government's social protection program, to advocate for increased disaster management/contingency funds at the provincial and district level, and to build connections between existing disaster management structures and social protection programs at the provincial and district levels.

The seminar began with a welcome address by Hussain Ali Awan, Field Coordinator, followed by Adil Badshah, AA specialist, who elaborated on the importance of anticipatory actions and its various terminologies. Naeem Iqbal from UNFAO discussed linking anticipatory action with social protection, and Dr. Sardar Sarfraz Khan, Chief Meteorologist, PMD Karachi Centre, highlighted the significance of impact-based forecasting in setting triggers and thresholds.

Ajay Kumar, Assistant Director PDMA, Sindh, presented on the functioning of PDMA Sindh and its collaborations with different line departments, while Salik Hussain, Assistant Director BISP, outlined the objectives of BISP and the process of selecting BISP beneficiaries through NSER, emphasizing BISP's support during disasters.

Mohsin Babar, Communication Specialist SSPA, presented SSPA's work in Sindh, ongoing projects, and future plans, particularly focusing on disaster response. A panel discussion moderated by Zeeshan Azmat, Project Coordinator Cesvi, emphasized the importance of disaster management funds at provincial and district levels, with a focus on budget allocation for anticipatory actions to prevent losses from impending disasters.

During the panel discussion, Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, Director (Operations) PDMA Sindh, suggested Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to enhance their existing database by adding a field for beneficiaries living in areas at risk against multiple disasters.

In his closing remarks, Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, Director (Operations) PDMA, Sindh, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their unwavering commitment and active engagement throughout the seminar. He emphasized the critical importance of establishing shock-responsive mechanisms in Sindh to effectively mitigate the impact of disasters. Siddiqui reiterated PDMA's full support and dedication to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to strengthen disaster preparedness and response efforts in the region. He concluded by highlighting the need for continued collaboration and proactive measures to build a more resilient Sindh for future generations.